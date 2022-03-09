TDS rates on crypto, salary and other types of income: Complete list

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to impose 1 percent TDS on all virtual digital assets, including cryptocurrency transfers, in Union Budget 2022. TDS or tax deducted at source is the mechanism by which a responsible person is supposed to deduct a certain percentage of income tax before making the payment to the receiver. The amount deducted is then paid as tax to the government. TDS is levied on payments such as rent, commission, professional fees, salary, interest etc.
Here is a complete list of TDS rates on all incomes.
Particulars
TDS Rate
Section 192: Salaries
Section 192A: Premature withdrawal from EPF
10 percent10 percent
Section 193: Interest on securities.
10 percent
Section 194: Payment of dividend
10 percent
Section 194A: Income from interest (other than securities)
10 percent
Section 194B: Income from lottery winnings, card games, and games of any type
30 percent
Section 194BB: Horse race winnings
30 percent
Section 194C: Payment to contractors or sub-contractors
a) Individuals/HUF
b) Others
|
1 percent
2 percent
Section 194D: Insurance commission
5 percent
Section 194DA: Payment of any amount in respect of a life insurance policy
5 percent
Section 194EE: Payment of amount in respect of National Savings Scheme (NSS)
10 percent
Section 194F: Payment from repurchase of a unit by the Unit Trust of India (UTI) or Mutual Fund
20 percent
Section 194G: Commission, prize etc., on the sale of lottery tickets
5 percent
Section 194H: Commission or brokerage
5 percent
Section 194-I: Rent on
a) Plant and Machinery
b) Land/building/furniture/fitting
|
2 percent
10 percent
Section 194-IA: Payment of transfer of certain immovable property other than agricultural land
Section 194-IB: Rent payment by an individual or HUF not covered u/s.
194ISection 194-IC: Payment under Joint Development Agreements (JDA) to Individual/HUF
1 percent
5 percent
10 percent
Section 194J: Payment in the way of:
(a) Fee for professional services
(b) Remuneration/fee/commission to a director
(c) Fee for not carrying out any activity in relation to any business
(d) Fee for not sharing any know-how, patent, copyright etc.
(e) Fee for technical services, and
(f) Royalty towards the sale or distribution, or exhibition of cinematographic films.
(g) Fees for technical services but payee is engaged in the business of operation of call centre
|
10 percent
10 percent
10 percent
10 percent
2 percent
2 percent
2 percent
Section 194K: Payment of any income from dividend of Mutual Funds
10 percent
Section 194LA: Payment of compensation on acquisition of certain immovable property.
10 percent
Section 194LBA(1): Certain income by a business trust to its unitholder
10 percent
Section 194LBB: Payment of units of an investment fund to a unitholder
10 percent
Section 194LBC: Income from investment in securitisation fund
(a) For Individuals and HUF
(b) For others
|
25 percent
30 percent
Section 194M: Payments to the commission, brokerage etc., by Individual/HUF (Limit- Rs 50 Lakhs)
5 percent
Section 194N: Cash withdrawal exceeding a certain amount (limit- Rs 1 crore).
2 percent
Section 194O: For e-commerce participants
1 percent
Section 194P: Payments to senior citizens of and individuals of age 75 years and above in the form of pension or interest
Tax on total income as per rates in force
Section 194Q: Payments for the purchase of goods exceeding value of Rs 50 lakhs
0.1 percent
|Section 194S: Payment for virtual digital assets (including cryptocurrencies) to a residentNote: This will take effect from 1 April 2022Other Income
|1 percent 10 percent