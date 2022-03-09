TDS rates on crypto, salary and other types of income: Complete list

Section 194J: Payment in the way of:

(a) Fee for professional services

(b) Remuneration/fee/commission to a director

(c) Fee for not carrying out any activity in relation to any business

(d) Fee for not sharing any know-how, patent, copyright etc.

(e) Fee for technical services, and

(f) Royalty towards the sale or distribution, or exhibition of cinematographic films.

(g) Fees for technical services but payee is engaged in the business of operation of call centre