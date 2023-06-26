Banks, travel houses wait for government clarity on TCS on foreign remittances — say July 1 rollout not feasible

Operational concerns on the TCS issue and lack of clarity on what will be taxed and at what rate has cast a shadow on the July 1 deadline.

Banks are not ready with the reporting systems for the 20 percent tax collected at source (TCS) levy from July 1, industry sources tell CNBCTV18. The issue probably centre’s around multiple TCS rates and the reporting of up to Rs 7 lakh exemption granted on international debit and credit card spends.

Health spend via the liberalised remittance scheme is being taxed at 5 percent, education expense financed via loans is being taxed at 0.5 percent of the remittance amount, while the new addition of the Rs 7 lakh exemption on international debit and credit card spend needs to be factored in. And beyond 7 lakhs spend the TCS rate would be 20 percent under the liberalised remittance scheme including for tour operators as per the current understanding. Banks view this as an issue of multiple rates instead of a flat rate where it’s easier to collect the tax at source.

“There are operational issues , developing a reporting software and systems would take 6-9 months. This can’t be done by July 1,” senior bank officials tell CNBC-TV18.

On June 9 in an industry interaction , the revenue department had said it will come out with a clarification much before the July 1 rollout.

CBDT officials had said ,”The TCS legislation has not yet kicked in, it kicks in on July 1. There has been a lot of discussion, the Finance Minister , Finance Secretary, Revenue Secretary . Everyone is aware of this issue. And we are certainly going to come up with some clarifications and FAQ on that. And that will clarify the position beyond any reasonable doubt on what , how and in which manner TCS is to be collected , to what extent the threshold is available on which it is not to be collected . It is going to be clarified and soon going to be clarified that is what I can assure you. At this point in time I can’t share with you what is to be clarified , to what extent it will be clarified but it shall be clarified”

While on June 12 in a yet another industry interaction, the Chief Economic Advisor Anantha Nageswaran had said “Some measures are being contemplated that would mitigate the tax collection at source, it is still being considered and it will be coming out soon “.

Travel agencies, banks and customers are now waiting for the government’s action on this front.

As per industry players , the government should at least exempt all modes of transaction be it NEFT, UPI and all types of transactions , including bookings with tour operators up to Rs 7 lakh. The other option being suggested by industry is to revert to the earlier TCS rate of 5 percent for all modes and types of transactions and drop the Rs 7 lakh exemption.

On May 19, Finance Ministry had tweaked the TCS applicability for individual spends under the LRS. It said ,”To avoid any procedural ambiguity, it has been decided that any payments by an individual using their international Debit or Credit cards upto Rs 7 lakh per financial year will be excluded from the LRS limits and hence, will not attract any TCS.”

Finance Ministry also clarified ,”Existing beneficial TCS treatment for education and health payments will also continue.”

And, ”The necessary changes to the Rules (Foreign Exchange Management (Current Account Transactions Rules), 2000) will be issued separately”.