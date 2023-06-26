Banks, travel houses wait for government clarity on TCS on foreign remittances — say July 1 rollout not feasible

Operational concerns on the TCS issue and lack of clarity on what will be taxed and at what rate has cast a shadow on the July 1 deadline.

Banks are not ready with the reporting systems for the 20 percent tax collected at source (TCS) levy from July 1, industry sources tell CNBCTV18. The issue probably centre’s around multiple TCS rates and the reporting of up to Rs 7 lakh exemption granted on international debit and credit card spends.

Health spend via the liberalised remittance scheme is being taxed at 5 percent, education expense financed via loans is being taxed at 0.5 percent of the remittance amount, while the new addition of the Rs 7 lakh exemption on international debit and credit card spend needs to be factored in. And beyond 7 lakhs spend the TCS rate would be 20 percent under the liberalised remittance scheme including for tour operators as per the current understanding. Banks view this as an issue of multiple rates instead of a flat rate where it’s easier to collect the tax at source.

“There are operational issues , developing a reporting software and systems would take 6-9 months. This can’t be done by July 1,” senior bank officials tell CNBC-TV18.