India is presently under the fourth phase of the ongoing lockdown and still dealing with the devastating impact of the corona pandemic on human life and economic growth. Any discussion on tax policy is currently focussed on providing liquidity or solvency support to taxpayers and providing fiscal stimulus to the vulnerable. The already slowing economic growth, reduction in people’s incomes and the near-complete stall in spending have had a serious impact on the tax revenues. While businesses are looking for tax relief to help them cope with the impact, the precarious tax revenue situation may have the government exploring measures to restore its finances.

Trends in tax revenues and GDP growth generally move in tandem. However, as noted by the OECD, when GDP growth is limited, tax revenues tend to fall faster than GDP. For instance, during the global financial crisis, between 2007 and 2009, the average OECD tax-GDP ratio fell by 1.4 percent of GDP. India’s experience during this period was similar. While the nominal GDP growth fell from 17.1 percent to 12.6 percent, the growth in gross tax revenues (GTR) declined more steeply from 29.3 percent in FY 2007 to merely 2 percent in FY 2009.

Cut to the present, India has been grappling with a low GDP growth in the last two years and the fall in the tax revenues growth has been sharper. Even before the COVID pandemic hit, India’s nominal GDP growth had fallen from 11.1 percent in 2017-18 to merely 7.5 percent for the current fiscal. The GTR growth has come down more sharply from 11.8 percent in FY2018 to only 4 percent in FY2020. As per the official data, Centre’s gross taxes during April-February FY20 contracted by (-)0.8 percent. This means that GTR will need to grow at 23.4 percent in March FY20 to realize the revised targets in the Budget. Clearly, this will be an impossibility in the current circumstances.

All indications are that with the COVID impact, the actual numbers for the full fiscal might be grimmer. EY estimates that GTR may experience a shortfall of Rs 1.7 lakh crores as against the revised estimates set in the Budget for the year. For FY2021, the shortfall could be more than Rs 3 lakh crores as against the budget estimates. The loss in revenue for the Centre will also translate into additional losses for the States who are already faced with a revenue crunch on account of lower GST collections.

It is no surprise, therefore, that the tax-related announcements by the government till date have been more focused on time deferrals and easing compliances. On Day One of the five-day stimulus innings, the Finance Minister announced an extension for furnishing tax returns and tax audit reports and for completion of assessments. The benefit of settlement under Vivad Se Vishwas Act 2020 without payment of additional tax has also been pushed till 31 December 2020. These are indeed welcome steps.

Similarly, the move to slash TDS/TCS rates across the board by 25 percent will provide cash relief to the businesses. However, the businesses, and particularly the severely stressed sectors like aviation and hospitality, would have been truly benefitted if the government had removed the TDS requirement till end of March 2021. Similarly, the move to release income tax refunds of all non-corporate taxpayers should be extended to all corporates for whom these are legitimate dues pending from the government. This would have provided much-needed liquidity.

There are many other practical aspects on which industry awaits intervention by the government. For instance, the sunset date for availing the SEZ benefit under the Income Tax Act was extended till 30 June 2020. However, considering the continued uncertainty from the extended lockdown and the disruption in movement of the workforce, an extension until the end of this fiscal will provide much relief. More importantly, it should be notified that ‘work from home’ mandated due to the government directive on lockdown will qualify as exports ‘from’ SEZ units for the purpose of availing the tax benefit.

Similarly, due to travel restrictions, a potential change in the place of effective management or residency could arise in certain situations. For instance, where an employee hired by a foreign company from India, was unable to travel to a foreign country and had to work from India. Relocation or inability to travel of chief executive officers or other senior executives may lead to the global income of foreign company liable to tax in India. Many countries such as Singapore, Ireland and Australia have issued detailed guidance on these issues and have disregarded extended stay for the formation of PE. A guidance from the Indian authorities too will provide much-needed clarity.

Along with the deferment of other compliances, the applicability of equalisation levy on consideration received/ receivable by non-resident e-commerce operators should be deferred to at least October 2020, instead of April 1, 2020. Complying with the provisions of the expanded scope of equalisation levy will require a change in processes and IT infrastructure of companies on whom the provisions are applicable. Due to the lockdown, these changes become a challenge. Besides, the provisions need clarity on several aspects and the deferral will provide the opportunity to clarify these aspects for smooth implementation.

Even on the GST front, easing compliances such as allowing adjustment of tax liabilities in case of bad debts and expeditious credit of refunds will provide much-needed support to the severely impacted businesses, especially the MSMEs. Addressing issues such as refunds of blocked input tax credits and inverted duties will help provide additional cash support. Going forward, the centre and the states must consensually expand the GST base to include petroleum products, real estate and alcohol. Addressing the issue of disallowed credit for taxes on inputs that go into construction will help many sectors hard hit by COVID impact. There is a strong case for rationalisation of GST rates in the interest of a simpler, few-rates structure.

Going forward, tax policy is likely to be guided by the need to augment revenue and maintaining equity in taxation, considering that the pandemic itself has been severely regressive. It may also need to incentivise demand and consumption by increasing the disposable income in the hands of people. Taxpayers, on the other hand, will be looking for measures such as deductions for the unforeseen expenditure on relief work or on job retention, and other incentives that can provide partial support.

The governments should continue their efforts towards formalising the economy and bringing more people into the tax net. As highlighted by a recent Economic Survey, property taxes at the second/third tier levels of government could be potential revenue sources. The VSV scheme will hopefully unlock some of the amounts stuck in income tax disputes. However, it will be important to increase tax certainty and improve dispute resolution and prevention mechanisms to minimise future disputes.