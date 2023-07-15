Tax on platform fees or GRR, not on full bet value: Online gaming industry writes open letter to PMO

The open letter signed by 130 gaming companies, said the proposal to charge GST on the full Deposit Value will reverse the growth trajectory of the industry and would potentially have devastating implications (including shut down of businesses) for MSMEs and startups.

The online gaming industry has written an open letter to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Friday (July 14) over 28 percent GST and asked the Indian government to levy tax on platform fees or gross gaming revenue (GRR), not on full bet value.

This comes after the GST Council unanimously decided to impose a 28 percent tax on online gaming, casino, horse racing, etc. Currently, the industry is paying 18 percent GST on GRR or platform fees. An increase of GST to 28 percent on GGR or platform fees will result in a 55 percent increase in GST quantum.

Also, the decision to levy 28 percent GST will encourage illegal offshore gambling operators, drive Indian users to them and ultimately lead to neither optimal tax collection nor the growth of the legitimate industry.

Further, the letter said the implementation of the recommendation of the GST Council will result in an unprecedented 400-500 percent increase in GST burden and hampers the Digital India Initiative and PM Narendra Modi's vision.

According to the letter, the online industry employs around 1 lakh people through engineering, marketing, design, and research jobs among others. Additionally, it also supports lakhs of content creators, and game streamers who belong to Tier 2 to Tier 5 cities.

The proposed recommendation will increase the cost of each game, significantly, for the users. The user, who is already required to pay 30 percent Income Tax on winnings, will be unable to bear such a large increase in cost and will shift to black market operators to avoid the increase in playing costs and reduction in the winning pool, the letter stated.

The letter pointed out that the proposal to charge GST will help the offshore gambling sites; will lose the opportunity to become a global gaming leader and impact exports; long-term net revenue loss for the exchequer, and will stifle foreign investment and global competitiveness.