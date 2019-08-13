#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

Tax department struggling to fill in top vacancies

Updated : August 13, 2019 06:46 PM IST

The three positions in CBDT, which are vacant as of now include -- member administration, member investigations and member income tax and computerisation.
Similarly, CBIC also comprises of six members and chairman, out of which two positions are vacant—member (central excise ) and member (Information & Technology).
Tax department struggling to fill in top vacancies
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Leased 6 lakh square feet in Q1, says Embassy Office Parks REIT's Mike Holland

Leased 6 lakh square feet in Q1, says Embassy Office Parks REIT's Mike Holland

Here's why JM Financial sees 63% upside potential in this smallcap FMCG stock

Here's why JM Financial sees 63% upside potential in this smallcap FMCG stock

Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips shares jump 20% after stellar Q1 earnings

Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips shares jump 20% after stellar Q1 earnings

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV