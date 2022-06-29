Tata Motors and Renesas join hands to build semiconductor solutions for India, emerging markets

Tata Group companies — Tata Motors and Tejas Networks — have announced a partnership with Renesas Electronics Corporation, a Japan-based premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions.

The partnership aims to work on enhancing innovation across electronic systems for India and other emerging markets.

What's in it for Tata Motors

With its expertise in semiconductor technology, Renesas will help Tata Motors accelerate the development of electric and connected vehicles. The collaboration will help Tata Motors develop next-generation automotive electronics.

To address ever-evolving consumer aspirations, the companies will also explore a non-exclusive partnership on emerging technologies such as advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 in April, Rajesh Khatri, vice president-PV Operations, Tata Motors, had said that the automaker was implementing various measures to reimagine global supply chain dynamics to tackle chip shortage.

“Global semiconductor shortage issue continues to haunt the automotive industry in particular. As we plan for the future, it is time to reimagine our supply chain strategies to be future-ready,” he had said.

How will Tejas Networks benefit

Under the partnership, Renesas will also help Tejas Networks implement the design and development of semiconductor solutions for next-generation wireless networking. The initial idea is to roll out products and solutions for the Indian markets and then expand globally.

This is not the first time Tata Group companies have collaborated with Renesas as technology and business partners.

TCS likely to strike a deal, too

Their most recent project together is the next-generation EV Innovation Center (NEVIC) by Renesas and Tata Group’s Tata Elxsi in March 2022.

Renesas also plan to partner with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to establish a Joint System Solution Development Center in Bengaluru.

The planned innovation centre would focus on comprehensive system solutions for the Internet of Things, infrastructure, industrial and automotive segments by leveraging Renesas’ semiconductor solutions and TCS’ industry experience.