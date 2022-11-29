Tata Motors partners with IndusInd Bank to offer electric vehicle dealer financing

Under this scheme, IndusInd Bank will provide additional inventory funding with attractive pricing to authorized passenger EV dealers of Tata Motors.

In its effort towards increasing electric vehicle (EV) adoption in the country, Tata Motors on Tuesday announced that it has joined hands with IndusInd Bank to offer an exclusive Electric Vehicle Dealer Financing solution to its authorized passenger EV dealers. Under this scheme, IndusInd Bank will provide additional inventory funding with attractive pricing to authorized passenger EV dealers of Tata Motors.

This additional inventory funding would be over and above the ICE finance limit of the dealers. Repayment tenure will range from 60 to 75 days. Furthermore, IndusInd Bank will also offer additional limit to cater to high demand phases, which will be available to dealers 2 times in a year, it said in a regulatory filing.

Commenting on the rollout of this offer, Aasif Malbari, Chief Financial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. and Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “We are positive that through this tie-up, we will make EVs more accessible and the EV buying process, a seamless and a memorable experience for our customers.”

Speaking of this partnership, Sanjeev Anand, Head – Corporate, Commercial, Rural & Inclusive Banking, IndusInd Bank Ltd ., said, “Through this tie-up, we are also looking forward to expanding our base into new consumer segments and be a bank of choice providing solutions to meet all banking requirements of the customers.”