Krishnan Sankarasubramaniam takes over as Tamilnad Mercantile Bank MD and CEO

Mini Tamilnad Mercantile Bank on Friday said it has raised Rs 363.53 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale, which opens for public subscription on Monday (September 5) and concludes on September 7.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd on Sunday said veteran banker Krishnan Sankarasubramaniam has taken over as its managing director and Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

Sankarasubramaniam succeeds K V Rama Moorthy and his term would be for a period of three years, which has been approved by the Reserve Bank of India.

Prior to taking up the new role, Sankarasubramaniam was serving Punjab and Sind Bank as its managing director and CEO, a bank statement said here.

During his tenure at Punjab and Sind Bank, he played a crucial role in the bank's turnaround leading to it registering the highest ever profit in 2021-22.

A post graduate in commerce from the Madurai Kamaraj University and a qualified cost accountant, Sankarasubramaniam had served Syndicate Bank as its executive director before joining Punjab and Sind Bank.

As executive director at Syndicate Bank, he was overseeing almost all the portfolios of the bank particularly corporate credit, integrated treasury, risk management, compliance besides human resources.

In his career spread across three decades, Sankarasubramaniam gained expertise in all the key areas of banking. He headed various segments including risk management, information systems security, human resources among others, the statement added.

The bank has allotted a total of 71,28,000 equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 510 apiece, aggregating the transaction size to Rs 363.53 crore, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.

The IPO will be a fresh issue of 1.58 crore equity shares and the Tuticorin-based bank proposes to utilise the proceeds from the issue for augmenting its Tier-I capital base to meet future capital requirements, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

At the upper end of the price band, the bank is expected to mobilise Rs 831.6 crore through the IPO.