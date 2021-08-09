Tamil Nadu FM sounds off alarm on state's debt burden, unpaid dues

Tamil Nadu pays an average interest rate of Rs 87.31 crore every day on its debt burden of Rs 5.7 lakh crore, said a report released by the state finance ministry today. "The state's debt is about Rs 2.63 lakh per family," said state finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, adding that its finances were unsustainable.

Making good on a poll promise, the DMK-led government in Tamil Nadu released a white paper on the state's finances, today. The report assumes significance since it comes just four days before Thiaga Rajan will table the revised state budget for FY 22, on August 13. Right atop the list of highlights in the report was Tamil Nadu’s debt of Rs 5.7 lakh crore, which is 26.69 percent of its GSDP, higher than the limit of 25 percent recommended by the finance commission.

Thiagarajan pointed out that Tamil Nadu’s borrowing problem was so pronounced that the state’s own tax revenues (SOTR) had shrunk to just above 60 percent in the last fiscal. "If you look at SOTR, it was 70 percent of total revenue in FY14. It declined to 62.82 percent in FY21," he said, "Borrowing for the right reason is not a problem, but when you borrow with no increase in revenue, it causes serious trouble."

The finance minister also hinted at introducing differential property tax rates, pointing out that uniformity in taxation across various property segments is inherently unfair. "The tax rates for buildings in Boat Club and a building in some other part of the city are the same. How is that fair?" he remarked while presenting the state’s findings.

Deep-diving into the other findings of the white paper, Thiaga Rajan spent considerable time highlighting apparent fiscal mismanagement at state-run businesses in the last decade. He reserved special criticism for loan guarantees of Rs 91,000 crore set aside for state-run distribution company TANGEDCO and other public-sector transport corporations.

The ministry's findings implied that contributions to the state treasury were especially dry as power tariffs had not seen a hike since 2014, while Motor Vehicle Tax had not been increased in the last 15 years. Outstanding GST due to Tamil Nadu, the report said was to the tune of Rs 2,033 crore. Tamil Nadu's indirect borrowings totalled to Rs 30,079 crore.

The timing of the white paper highlighting fiscal management — four days before a revised state budget — has led to speculation over whether Tamil Nadu is due for a tax-hike. Those questions are sure to be answered on Friday when the banker-turned-politician in Palanivel Thiagarajan stands up to make his maiden budget speech, on the floor of the state assembly.