T Rabi Sankar took over as Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 3 for a period of three years.

Rabi Sankar, a career central banker, was Executive Director of RBI before succeeding BP Kanungo as Deputy Governor. Kanungo retired on April 2 after a one-year extension.

He now joins Mahesh Kumar Jain, Michael Patra, who heads the monetary policy department, and Rajeshwar Rao, as the fourth Deputy Governor of the central bank.

Rabi Sankar, an MPhil in Economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University, joined the bank in September 1990 as a research officer and went on to work in various positions.

As an Executive Director, he was looking after the departments of Payment and Settlement Systems, Information Technology, Fintech and Risk Monitoring in RBI.

His areas of expertise include management of the exchange rate, reserves portfolio and public debt; monetary operations and development; regulation and surveillance of financial markets; payment systems and IT infrastructure. His predecessor Kanungo’s area of expertise had been public debt management.

Sankar has also served as an International Monetary Fund Consultant on the development of government bond markets and debt management from 2005-11. He was also on deputation with the Ministry of Finance during 2008-2014.

He is the Chairman of Indian Financial Technology and Allied Services, an RBI subsidiary, a member of the Board of Directors of Reserve Bank Information Technology Pvt Ltd (ReBIT), and a member of the Governing Council of Institute of Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT).