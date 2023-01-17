Synctric starts future-proof digital transactions to increase revenue

As a player in India's financial ecosystem, Synctric, which operates on a B2B and B2C model, optimizes cutting-edge digital payment solutions to increase digital penetration throughout urban areas and India's hinterland.

With emerging trends and a constant push toward digitalization, digital payment methods are now gaining momentum among the public. Digital transactions witnessed massive growth in the span of four to five years, and in the coming future, it is going to escalate more. Taking this into consideration, Synctric has initiated seamless, secure, and future-proof digital transactions to increase revenue while decreasing costs.

As a player in India's financial ecosystem, Synctric, which operates on a B2B and B2C model, optimizes cutting-edge digital payment solutions to increase digital penetration throughout urban areas and India's hinterland. The organization ensures to support communities and businesses as they switch to an ultra-digital transformation.

With a team of designers and engineers, the firm has engraved its roots in making your financial journey seamless and efficient. The organization has full-featured dashboards which allow its users with everything they need to get started. In addition, it has fostered an integrated Application Programming Interface to make the programming flawless, the company said.

"Synctric has emerged as a leader in technology-led business banking solutions, simplifying one's financial journey and meeting the unique needs of the business. Unarguably, India’s digital payment volume has accelerated, leading to the growth of digital payment solution methods. With this, it has become quintessential to introduce revolutionary solutions to the customers to make its strong place in the market," it said.

"The firm ensures that you always have the most up-to-date premium technology to assist. Moving a step further, it also provides you cards with which you can now easily collect, track and manage payments - and enjoy real-time settlement of funds. Moreover, it has recently launched its first-of-its-kind dashboard, which makes sure to assist local communities and businesses in financial and digital transactions," it added.

Synctric envisions partnering with a range of service providers, from payroll providers to credit partners using their co-branded digital prepaid cards as its bloodline product. Having a mobile-first design platform, the firm incorporates address auto-fill and personalization.

Besides this, it empowers financial journey by offering a frictionless experience that boosts checkouts. With Synctric, you can now get more savings with better control. It’s a one-of-a-kind payment network that allows businesses and communities to flourish and expand, it said.