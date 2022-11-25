Synctric, an AI-based SaaS Platform, becomes member of Payments Council of India

Synctric is an AI-based SaaS platform that helps merchants to enable smoother payment solutions with multiple payment gateways. It act as a go-between between the payment gateway and the merchant.

Synctric, an AI-based SaaS Platform, has become a member of Payments Council of India. The PCI works to promote the growth of the Indian payment industry and boost a cashless economy in the country.

As members, they will work closely with other industry leaders to promote the growth of the Indian payment industry and help move the country towards a cashless economy. Synctric is committed to providing merchants with the best possible payment solutions. Being a part of the PCI will allow it to accomplish this goal and turn it into a reality.

By working with PCI, Synctric aims to make payments smoother and more convenient for everyone in India.

Synctric is an AI-based SaaS platform that helps merchants to enable smoother payment solutions with multiple payment gateways. It act as a go-between between the payment gateway and the merchant. With its AI-based platform, merchants can easily enable smoother payment solutions with multiple payment gateways, it said in a statement.

Muhammed Aqib T.P., the Founder of Synctric, believes that with Synctric.io, businesses can efficiently control their costs while also having backups during downtime by utilising the platform.

An Engineer started Synctric, so it also has efficient and innovative features like a fully managed dynamic dashboard that seamlessly blends with any app across any platform. It makes available diverse payment options across all platforms and is designed for the best payment experience for end users.

Due to this, it has already partnered with major payment gateways in India. Now, something bigger and brighter which is being a member of the Payment Council of India to simplify payment gateways and take it to the next level.