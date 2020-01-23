Finance
Switzerland mints world's smallest gold coin
Updated : January 23, 2020 04:07 PM IST
State-owned Swissmint said Thursday that the 2.96-millimetre (0.12-inches) gold coin is the smallest in the world.
The coin weighs 0.063 grams (1/500th of an ounce) and has a nominal value of 1/4 Swiss francs ($0.26).
Swissmint said the coin, of which just 999 have been made, will be sold for 199 francs.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more