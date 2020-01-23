Finance

Switzerland mints world's smallest gold coin

Updated : January 23, 2020 04:07 PM IST

State-owned Swissmint said Thursday that the 2.96-millimetre (0.12-inches) gold coin is the smallest in the world.

The coin weighs 0.063 grams (1/500th of an ounce) and has a nominal value of 1/4 Swiss francs ($0.26).