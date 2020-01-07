Finance
Suzlon Energy defaults on Rs 7,256.38 crore payment obligations
Updated : January 07, 2020 10:18 PM IST
The loans were provided by a consortium of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) and 18 banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI).
In a statement to the stock exchanges, the company said the total amount of outstanding borrowings from banks and financial institutions was Rs 12,785.17 crore.
