The central government is likely to further pare down its stake in Axis Bank held via the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI).

SUUTI is likely to sell 3.6 crore shares in Axis Bank at a price of Rs 680 per share, it said. SUUTI was created to take over part of the assets and liabilities of the now-defunct Unit Trust of India.

The state-owned undertaking is aiming to sell the stake in Axis Bank which is considered to be Rs Rs 2,448 crore, while it may sell up to 5.8 crore shares, taking in a total of Rs 3,949.34 crore.