Confident of maintaining business momentum, expect net interest margin at 10%: Suryoday Small Finance Bank's CEO

Baskar Babu Ramachandran, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Suryoday Small Finance Bank on Friday shared the bank's performance insights and future expectations during an interview with CNBC-TV18 following the announcement of the company's earnings. Expressing confidence in sustaining their business momentum, Ramachandran said that the bank aims to achieve approximately 30 percent growth on the asset side and around 40-45 percent growth on the deposit side.

He emphasized the bank's ability to maintain this momentum and build on their recent strong performance.

Regarding Net Interest Margins (NIMs) , Ramachandran said that the bank aims to maintain them around 10 percent, with minor fluctuations of around 10 basis points. He highlighted the potential for operating cost leverage as the ratio of retail assets increases, indicating optimism in maintaining the NIMs in the upcoming quarters.

Ramachandran projected a 20 percent growth in the customer base and a 30 percent growth in assets, affirming the bank's commitment to these targets. He also mentioned the expansion of branches, with plans to open nearly 100 branches in the near future, which he expects to contribute to higher customer acquisition.

In terms of portfolio composition, Ramachandran revealed that the bank plans to maintain around 60 percent of its portfolio in the core segment, which focuses on inclusive finance. He noted the strategic emphasis on products like the "Vikas loan," aiming to strengthen customer relationships rather than solely increasing the ticket sizes.

When discussing asset quality, Ramachandran anticipates marginal improvements in slippages compared to the previous quarter. He highlighted the positive trend of customers who had faced difficulties in repaying loans returning to clear their credit history, leading to a reduction in delinquencies.

Looking ahead, Ramachandran expressed optimism about asset quality, indicating that the bank does not anticipate significant increases in non-performing assets (NPAs). The bank is targeting a gross NPA ratio of around 2 percent by FY24.

Meanwhile, Suryoday Small Finance Bank's stock rallied 6 percent on August 11, Friday driven by strong Q1 results. The bank reported a notable six-fold increase in net profit to Rs 47.6 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal year. The bank's total income also witnessed growth, reaching Rs 409 crore in the first quarter compared to Rs 295 crore in the same period the previous year.