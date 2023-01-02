English
SC verdict on demonetisation LIVE updates: Justice Gavai says there's no flaw in the decision making process
By Ashmit Kumar  Jan 2, 2023 11:13:56 AM IST (Updated)

There will be two separate judgements in the matter, which will be pronounced by Justices BR Gavai and BV Nagarathna. It is not yet clear if the judgments are in agreement or in dissent.

The Supreme Court pronounced its verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the government’s 2016 decision to demonetise currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denominations. Justice Gavai's judgment upheld November 2016 demonetisation excercise and rejected the petitions. Justice Nagarathna said the judgment proposed by Justice Gavai does not take into consideration that only the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) can recommend demonetisation.

Justice Gavai said, "The power available to the Centre can be exercised for all series of bank notes. There were no flaws in the decision making process...it satisfies test of proportionality".
The verdict was pronounced by five judges — Justice Abdul Nazeer, Justice BR Gavai, Justice AS Bopanna , Justice V Ramasubramanian, Justice BV Nagarathna,
According to Monday’s cause list of the Supreme Court, there will be two separate judgements in the matter, which will be pronounced by Justices BR Gavai and BV Nagarathna. It is not yet clear if the judgments are in agreement or in dissent.
On December 7, the Supreme Court directed the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to put on record the relevant records relating to the government’s 2016 decision and reserved its verdict.
It heard the arguments of Attorney General R. Venkataramani, the RBI’s counsel and the petitioners’ lawyers, including senior advocates P. Chidambaram and Shyam Divan.
Calling the scrapping of the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes deeply flawed, Chidambaram had argued that the government cannot on its own initiate any proposal relating to legal tender, which can only be done on the recommendation of the RBI’s central board.
Resisting the court’s attempt to revisit the 2016 demonetisation exercise, the government had said the court cannot decide a matter when no tangible relief can be granted by way of “putting the clock back" and “unscrambling a scrambled egg".
First Published: Jan 2, 2023 10:34 AM IST
