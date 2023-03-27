Setback for lenders as SC says borrowers must be heard before an account is classified as fraud

The Supreme Court held on Monday that a hearing must be allowed to borrowers before the classification of an account as fraud. The court said this while issuing a verdict on the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) 2016 circular allowing banks to declare willful defaulters as "fraud".

Upholding the Telangana High Court judgment of 2020, the Supreme Court said there must be no unilateral declaration of fraud by banks without a hearing. The Supreme Court tweaked the RBI's master circular by adding "hearing" and "reasons to be recorded for declaring an account as fraud".

"Declaration of fraud entail penal and civil consequences, amounts to blacklisting from accessing institutional finance...Bank order must show reasons behind the declaration of fraud, reasons will keep banks from exercising powers arbitrarily," the court said in its verdict.

The RBI and the State Bank of India (SBI) had cautioned against tweaking the circular to ensure early detection of fraud. The Supreme Court said the declaration "is tantamount to blacklisting of borrowers from accessing institutional finance".

The RBI 2016 circular case

The RBI issued a master circular in 2016, allowing banks to unilaterally classify accounts of willful defaulters as fraudulent. The Master Circular on "Frauds – Classification and Reporting" was issued under Section 35 A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. This was updated on July 3, 2017.

The circular was challenged in the Telangana High Court. In 2020, the high court held that lenders would be required to give a hearing before classification of an account as fraudulent.

The SBI and the RBI moved the Supreme Court. They challenged the high court order directing a hearing and argued that the declaration of fraud as per the circular is subject to detailed criteria.

Aggrieved borrowers argued that the circular violates principles of natural justice and claimed "hurt to ability to raise fresh credit after declaration".

Meanwhile, the lenders argued that the circular is aimed at early detection of fraud. It said the classification is limited to inter-bank communication to enable the exercise of due caution by lenders.