Supreme Court moratorium order is positive for Indian banks, says brokerages; prefer private banks more

Updated : March 24, 2021 03:11 PM IST

Brokerages believe that the verdict will be a net positive for Indian banks.
Phillip Capital is of the view that the recognition of NPA, which was suspended, will restore normalcy in banking activity
Meanwhile, Emkay believes that the actual recognition of NPAs would lead to margin compression in Q4 for banks.
Published : March 24, 2021 03:10 PM IST

