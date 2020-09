The Supreme Court on Thursday is hearing the loan moratorium interest waiver case currently. A bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan is hearing pleas seeking an extension of the loan moratorium and waiver of accruing interest.

SC observes: Banks, Centre can’t call borrowers hoping for relief as adversarial. We are yet to decide on the interest waiver. We are inclined to pass orders that there can be NO levy of interest on interest.

Banks, Centre can’t call borrowers hoping for relief as adversarial. We are yet to decide on the interest waiver. We are inclined to pass orders that there can be NO levy of interest on interest. Rohatgi for SBI to SC: Borrowers seeing broad-based reliefs. There can't be a one size fits approach. Lakhs of crores are due to me as the largest lender. Fraudulent elements will also seek benefits under any relief allowed by SC.

Borrowers seeing broad-based reliefs. There can't be a one size fits approach. Lakhs of crores are due to me as the largest lender. Fraudulent elements will also seek benefits under any relief allowed by SC. Salve for banks to SC: Litigation has now turned adversarial. Real Estate, Power sectors are pushing for undue reliefs.

Litigation has now turned adversarial. Real Estate, Power sectors are pushing for undue reliefs. Credai to SC: Accounts of member companies are being progressively downgraded from SMA 0 TO SMA 1 and to SMA 2. RBI circular also prevents banks from downgrading. SMA 0 - Principal and Interest outstanding for 30 days. SMA 1 - Principal and Interest outstanding for a period between 30 - 60 days. SMA 2 - Principal and Interest outstanding for a period between 60 - 90 days.

Accounts of member companies are being progressively downgraded from SMA 0 TO SMA 1 and to SMA 2. RBI circular also prevents banks from downgrading. SMA 2 - Principal and Interest outstanding for a period between 60 - 90 days. Govt to SC: The apex court should be wary of passing directions in a hurry that could have serious consequences. We are not limiting relief to the only interest on interest. Looking at wider reliefs across sectors.

The apex court should be wary of passing directions in a hurry that could have serious consequences. We are not limiting relief to the only interest on interest. Looking at wider reliefs across sectors. Harish Salve to SC: How can we not downgrade accounts of certain borrowers despite the impact of COVID-19? Any future loans will be based on cash flow projections, future revenues are hurt as admitted by the borrowers themselves. Downgrade represents borrowing capacity.

How can we not downgrade accounts of certain borrowers despite the impact of COVID-19? Any future loans will be based on cash flow projections, future revenues are hurt as admitted by the borrowers themselves. Downgrade represents borrowing capacity. SC observes: Banks ought to not downgrade credit ratings, and maintain the status quo. What is the urgency? Why can't Banks halt downgrading for just 2 weeks?

Banks ought to not downgrade credit ratings, and maintain the status quo. What is the urgency? Why can't Banks halt downgrading for just 2 weeks? Aryama Sundaram to SC: Banks have started debiting the last 6 months interest to accounts of borrowers. Banks claiming that nothing stops them from charging outstanding interest.

Banks have started debiting the last 6 months interest to accounts of borrowers. Banks claiming that nothing stops them from charging outstanding interest. Kapil Sibal for Credai to SC: SBI had admitted that as per present conditions only 5 percent of the loans can be restructured. While the SC has protected against classification as NPAs, credit rating is being protected. The SC should also protect against credit rating downgrade.

SBI had admitted that as per present conditions only 5 percent of the loans can be restructured. While the SC has protected against classification as NPAs, credit rating is being protected. The SC should also protect against credit rating downgrade. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Centre to SC: Can assure you that the discussions are being carried out at levels much higher than the RBI.

Can assure you that the discussions are being carried out at levels much higher than the RBI. Harish Salve for banks: Restructuring norms are yet to be worked out; Discretion won't be left with the banks; Nodal agency will be the Ministry of Finance.

Restructuring norms are yet to be worked out; Discretion won't be left with the banks; Nodal agency will be the Ministry of Finance. Govt seeks two weeks adjournment saying the NPA protection may continue.

saying the NPA protection may continue. Here's a brief recap of the hearing so far: The Supreme Court has previously said there is "no merit in charging interest on interest". The RBI had on June 4 said lenders will lose Rs 2 lakh crore if interest is waived during the moratorium period. Senior Advocate Rajiv Dutta, who appeared for a petitioner, on September 2 said "interest on interest is absolutely and prima facie wrong and they cannot charge it".