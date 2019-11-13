Business
Sunil Munjal, Hemendra Kothari in talks to buy stakes in Yes Bank, says report
Updated : November 13, 2019 09:49 AM IST
Sunil Munjal, Hemendra Kothari are in talks with YES Bank for their investment of about 5-10% stake each in bank, newspaper Mint reported.
If both investments proceed, the bank could receive a total of up to Rs 3,500 crore.
