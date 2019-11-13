Sunil Munjal, Hemendra Kothari in talks to buy stakes in Yes Bank, says report

Sunil Munjal, chairman of Hero Corporate Services, and Hemendra Kothari, investment banker and founder of DSP Group, have shown interest in purchasing about 5 percent to 10 percent stakes each in Yes Bank, newspaper Mint reported, citing three people aware of the matter.

CEO Ravneet Gill told CNBC-TV18 last week that, apart from the binding bid worth $1.2 billion, various investors and family offices are interested in the bank.

He said, “We put these bids into three buckets. There was $1.2 billion which was a binding bid, the second, we have eight investors, six of which are private equity, two are domestic mutual funds with bids of about $1.5 billion and then we have a mix of two of India’s most highly respected individual financial investors and two-family offices who put another $350 million.”

According to the Mint report, if talks are fruitful, Ravneet Gill-led Yes Bak may receive a capital infusion of up to Rs 3,500 crore.

The two investors are likely to make the transaction through the family offices of Munjal and Kothari and may buy up to 10 percent each, added the report. However, the deal would need RBI's approval, which is mandatory for any stake purchase of 5 percent or more in a bank.

Besides Munjal and Kothari, US-based private equity giant Carlyle Group has also shown interest to invest up to $400 million in Yes Bank through fresh equity issuance, according to the report.