In a bid to ensure that the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) is not left with just the chairman by end of August, the Narendra Modi government on Wednesday has announced appointment of three new members to the board.

The three new members appointed are Sungita Sharma, Ajay Jain and Vivek Johri. These three members today took charge at the board headquarters in the North Block.

Sungita Sharma takes over as member with her already existing position of Principal Chief Commissioner, CGST Delhi Zone. She was instrumental to bring in ease for the industry and taxpayers during initial teething troubles for better implementation of GST, post roll out in Maharashtra.

Ajay Jain takes over as member with his already existing position of Principal Chief Commissioner, CGST, CGST Ahmedabad Zone and additional charge of Ahmadabad Customs.

Vivek Johri takes over as member with his already existing position of Principal Chief Commissioner, Mumbai – (I) Customs Zone. Prior to this, Johri was Principal Chief Commissioner Nava Sheva Customs. He was instrumental in bringing in many initiatives for ease of doing business and bringing in the time release study of Nava Sheva Port.

The board which is the apex policy making body for indirect taxes and customs, is a combination of six members and one chairman. But a lot of the positions were lying vacant since quite some time which was leading to additional pressures and delays in policy and decision making exercise of the board.

The struggle accentuated at CBIC, since February 2020, when out of four members came the first exit, of then member customs – Raj Kumar Barthwal. Post his exit, came the next exit of member John Joseph in May.