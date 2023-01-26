Sundaram Home Finance revises interest rates for fifth time this fiscal year

The revision in interest rates will be effective from February 1, 2023.
For senior citizens, rates on two-year deposits have been revised higher by 50 basis points to 8 percent per annum. For one and three-year deposits, interest rates have been raised to 7.7 percent and 8 percent respectively.
The company has revised the interest rates for trusts to 7.2 percent, 7.5 percent and 8 percent for one, two, and three-year deposits respectively.
Individual interest rates have been raised to 7.2 percent for one-year and 7.5 percent per annum for two and three-year deposits.
The interest rates on four- and five-year deposits remain unchanged.
Sundaram Home Finance registered a net profit of Rs 97.5 crore on disbursements of Rs 1,740 crore in the first half of this year.
Sundaram Home Finance, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sundaram Finance Ltd, is a leading player in the housing finance sector. It offers home loans, plot loans, home improvement & extension loans, and loans against property.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
