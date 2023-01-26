English
Sundaram Home Finance revises interest rates for fifth time this fiscal year

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 26, 2023 1:19:36 PM IST (Published)

The revision in interest rates will be effective from February 1, 2023.

Sundaram Home Finance has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits for the fifth time in the current financial year. The revisions are effective from February 1.

For senior citizens, rates on two-year deposits have been revised higher by 50 basis points to 8 percent per annum. For one and three-year deposits, interest rates have been raised to 7.7 percent and 8 percent respectively.
The company has revised the interest rates for trusts to 7.2 percent, 7.5 percent and 8 percent for one, two, and three-year deposits respectively.
Individual interest rates have been raised to 7.2 percent for one-year and 7.5 percent per annum for two and three-year deposits.
The interest rates on four- and five-year deposits remain unchanged.
Sundaram Home Finance registered a net profit of Rs 97.5 crore on disbursements of Rs 1,740 crore in the first half of this year.
Sundaram Home Finance, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sundaram Finance Ltd, is a leading player in the housing finance sector. It offers home loans, plot loans, home improvement & extension loans, and loans against property. 
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
