Sundaram Finance to provide Care Health’s comprehensive health insurance solutions

Sundaram Finance Ltd., one of the financial services groups in India, and Care Health Insurance, one of the country’s leading specialized health insurers, has entered into a corporate agency agreement. With this association, Sundaram Finance will offer Care Health’s specialised and innovative range of health insurance solutions to its loyal and increasing base of customers.

Products will be offered in the retail and group segments of Sundaram Finance’s customers, who in addition to the company’s existing portfolio of technology-driven and customised offerings, can now have their diverse insurance needs addressed under one umbrella.

Speaking on this association, Anuj Gulati, Managing Director & CEO, Care Health Insurance said, “We are pleased to partner with Sundaram Finance Ltd., one of the most trusted financial services groups in India, and offer their customers comprehensive health insurance solutions backed by quality servicing.”

Rajiv Lochan, Managing Director, Sundaram Finance Ltd, said "We are delighted to tie up with Care Health Insurance, among the top companies in the health insurance business in our country, to offer our customers across India a range of innovative health insurance products. The pandemic has brought about a paradigm shift in the insurance industry and health insurance solutions have become a must-have option for Indian households. We are eager to play our part in securing the health and wellness of our customers.”

Sundaram Finance was established in 1954 and the company has today grown into one of the most trusted and diversified financial services groups in India providing financing for commercial vehicles, cars and utility vehicles, tractors and farm equipment, construction equipment, SME finance and a range of working capital products for financing diesel, tyres, insurance as well as working capital for SMEs.

Care Health Insurance is a specialized health insurer offering products in the retail segment for Health Insurance, Top-up Coverage, Personal Accident, Maternity, International Travel Insurance and Critical Illness along with Group Health Insurance and Group Personal Accident Insurance for Corporates, Micro Insurance Products for the Rural Market and a Comprehensive Set of Wellness Services.

