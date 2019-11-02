#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

Sumant Kathpalia to replace Romesh Sobti as IndusInd Bank MD & CEO

Updated : November 02, 2019 02:41 PM IST

Sobti, who has been at the helm for over a decade, will be retiring in March 2020 after hitting 70.
Based in New Delhi at present, Kathpalia used to head the consumer loans vertical at ABN Amro Bank.
HDFC Bank will be starting a global search for the successor soon so that the candidate gets enough of time to work alongside Puri.
Sumant Kathpalia to replace Romesh Sobti as IndusInd Bank MD & CEO
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

UPI transactions surpass 1 billion landmark in October

UPI transactions surpass 1 billion landmark in October

Google to buy Fitbit in $2.1-billion deal

Google to buy Fitbit in $2.1-billion deal

Yes Bank posts Rs 600.1 crore net loss in September quarter

Yes Bank posts Rs 600.1 crore net loss in September quarter

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV