Finance
Sumant Kathpalia to replace Romesh Sobti as IndusInd Bank MD & CEO
Updated : November 02, 2019 12:40 PM IST
Sobti, who has been at the helm for over a decade, will be retiring in March 2020 after hitting 70.
Based in New Delhi at present, Kathpalia used to head the consumer loans vertical at ABN Amro Bank.
HDFC Bank will be starting a global search for the successor soon so that the candidate gets enough of time to work alongside Puri.
