The subscribers under the flagship NPS and APY pension schemes grew by nearly 22 per cent to 4.15 crore at February-end 2021, government data showed on Wednesday.

"The number of subscribers in various schemes rose to 414.70 lakh by end-February 2021 from 340.34 lakh in February 2020, showing a year- on- year increase of 21.85 per cent," PFRDA said in a release.

The subscribers under National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) were over 3.43 crore a year ago. As of February 28, 2021, total pension assets under management stood at Rs 5,59,594 crore, showing a year-on-year growth of 33.09 per cent, PFRDA said.