Strong start to FY23 for general insurance companies

April premium numbers have been very strong for general insurance companies but at the same time weak for standalone health insurance companies. This means that health insurance business lagged momentum in April on a Month-on-Month basis but the portfolio ex-health insurance like motor and accident performed well.

The premium for the general insurance industry in April grew at a strong 17 percent on a Year-on-Year basis, with the industry collecting Rs 24,977 crore. The standalone health insurers’ premium in the month of April also grew at 34 percent.

ICICI Lombard premium growth came in-line with the industry growth of 17 percent. In the last one year, ICICI Lombard has lost market share of nearly 7 basis points. Weakness for New India Assurance continued in the month of April as well. The premium for New India Assurance In April fell by 4 percent on a Year-on-Year basis but the bigger disappointment came on the market share front. The market share for the PSU giant fell by nearly 4 percent in the last one year. New India Assurance now commands a market share of 17.6 percent which compares to 21.54 percent which it had in April 2022.

Star Health Insurance’s premium in April also grew at a healthy pace of 25 percent though still lagged industry average growth. Star Health Insurance gained market share by 21 percent in the last one year.