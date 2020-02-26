  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

Stringent disclosure norms for auditor reports of companies put in place

Updated : February 26, 2020 04:04 PM IST

The corporate affairs ministry has notified the Companies (Auditor's Report) Order, 2020 (CARO, 2020).
It would be applicable for audit of financial statements of eligible companies for the financial years commencing on or after April 1, 2019.
The ministry noted that the latest CARO is expected to significantly improve the overall quality of reporting by auditors on the financial statements of the companies.
Stringent disclosure norms for auditor reports of companies put in place

You May Also Like

Indian retail market to reach $1 trillion by 2025, says report

Indian retail market to reach $1 trillion by 2025, says report

Warbug Pincus to put in Rs 1,080 crore in Apollo Tyres

Warbug Pincus to put in Rs 1,080 crore in Apollo Tyres

Six SC judges infected with H1N1, CJI holds meeting

Six SC judges infected with H1N1, CJI holds meeting

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement