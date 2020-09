As the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) slams the Narendra Modi government for short crediting Rs 47,272 crore of compensation due to states, state finance ministers are likely to raise this issue in the upcoming GST Council meeting on October 5.

The CAG in its recent report said short-crediting was a violation of the GST Compensation Cess Act, 2017 and it has recommended that the union finance ministry take immediate corrective action.

Also read: 42nd GST Council meet likely to be postponed to October 5 amid compensation row

Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac in a tweet said, "CAG Report confirms illegal diversion of undistributed GST by GOI- an issue that Council has discussed and has nearly resolved. But it totally exposes double standards of GOI. When going is good GOI misappropriate the surplus and wash the hands when a temporary deficit appears."

Expressing similar sentiments, West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra too, through a tweet on Friday said, "Modi Govt caught red-handed by its own CAG for hiding Rs.47,272Cr from Cess Compensation Fund meant for States! Slyly put into CFundOfindia.Violating GST Act. Why? To bluff us by overstating revenue collection & bluff global rating agencies by understating fiscal deficit. Shameful."

Also read: States divided on Centre's options to resolve GST compensation impasse

Not just, Kerala and West Bengal have these views, talking to CNBC-TV18, Congress-ruled state finance ministers too had similar views.

Punjab finance minister Manpreet Badal in an interview to CNBC-TV18 on Friday said, "Punjab and 10 other states have not agreed to the Centres GST compensation shortfall formula. How did the Centre arrive at the formula to meet GST compensation shortfall? During the Goa meeting of the council held last year, Punjab had highlighted this point that funds have been wrongly transferred by Centre and council should look at reconsidering the calculation."

Also read: Interest on tax under GST – Myth decoded

Chattisgarh's GST Council representative and senior state cabinet minister TS Singh Deo told CNBC-TV18 that state will raise three issues in the upcoming council meeting. Firstly, why did Centre short credit compensation cess collections, where Centre has no right on that revenue, that too these are the collections of FY18 and FY19. Secondly, the wrong appropriation of IGST, which many states including Chattisgarh have pointed out in the past as well. Third, total revenues which Centre collects, where again states have a right of 42 percent devolution as per the Finance Commission formula. Let's see what the Centre has to say."