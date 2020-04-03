States flag concern over pending GST compensation, urge Centre to clear dues immediately

At a time when economic activity has come to a standstill, states have approached the union finance ministry seeking clearance of their pending tax dues.

With almost all the states continue to face a revenue loss under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, states are asking the North Block to unlock their compensation dues at the earliest.

Government sources told CNBC-TV18, "States such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat and many more have written/ spoken to finance ministry asking for their compensation dues."

States said they are already facing financial crunch, especially revenues are hit hard due to COVID-19 impact on businesses, and clearance of dues at this time will ease their financial requirements to meet their expenses, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.

Talking to CNBC-TV18, Nitin Patel, deputy chief minister and finance minister of Gujarat said, "Centre is aware of our dues. The central government has a due of about Rs 11,000-12,000 crore. This includes GST compensation due of about Rs 7,000-8,000 crore. The businesses in Gujarat, like any other parts of the country are not functioning."

"Lockdown due to COVID-19 has lead to about 90 percent decline in economic activity of the state leading to a similar impact on states revenues. Gujarat is able to manage it's expenses and the relief package cost. we are independently also tying up resources to meet our requirements, but Centre is well aware of our position and we expect the central government will soon release the dues," Patel added.

West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra has written to union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying, "The spread of COVID-19 pandemic has created havoc to the state finances. Business activities have been hit badly, severely impacting the revenues of the atate. You would appreciate that under these circumstances, non-receipt of GST compensation from the central government has further aggravated the already stretched state finances."

"The state of West Bengal is yet to receive GST compensation to the extent of Rs 1,775 crore up to January 2020, which includes the outstanding compensation for October-November 2019. Moreover, GST compensation for February —March 2020 of approximately Rs 1,100 crore has also become due. Therefore, the total amount due to the state of West Bengal for GST compensation amounts to Rs 2,875 crore. I therefore, urge you to immediately release the entire outstanding GST compensation due to the state," Mitra's letter said.

In the GST Council meeting held on March 14, , union finance minister and chairman of the council had assured states of early disbursement of pending compensation dues. The Centre in the council agenda of March 14 meeting had said it owes Rs 48,000 crore to states as GST compensation.

Centre also wanted the council to together find out measures to enhance the revenue collections which will help government meet these compensation fund requirements.

The union government says it owes Rs 14,036 crore as GST compensation for October-November 2019 and another Rs 33,946 crore for December 2019-January 20, which has become a fresh due in February.

Till now, Centre has paid full GST compensation for April-September 2019 and has made part payments for October-November 2019. The current average revenue gap across India has increased from 14 percent in FY19 to 23 percent in FY20 and currently only five states have a revenue surplus in FY20, these include Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Sikkim.

"Problem now is that even these five states are likely to slip in to revenue deficit due to the economic impact of COVID-19 and the lockdown. This implying that from March onwards, Centre might need to pay more as compensation dues," government sources added.