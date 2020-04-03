Finance States flag concern over pending GST compensation, urge Centre to clear dues immediately Updated : April 03, 2020 06:47 PM IST In the GST Council meeting held on March 14, , union finance minister and chairman of the council had assured states of early disbursement of pending compensation dues. Till now, Centre has paid full GST compensation for April-September 2019 and has made part payments for October-November 2019. Centre also wanted the council to together find out measures to enhance the revenue collections which will help government meet these compensation fund requirements.