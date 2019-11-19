#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

State-run banks reported frauds of over Rs 95,700 crore in April-September

Updated : November 19, 2019 11:27 PM IST

The minister further said that comprehensive measures have been taken to curb the incidence of frauds in banks, including freezing bank accounts of 3.38 lakh inoperative companies.
As on September 23, 2019 (date of imposition of RBI directions), total depositors of PMC Bank were 9,15,775.
State-run banks reported frauds of over Rs 95,700 crore in April-September
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Mulugu District Collector offers 1kg rice in exchange of 1 kg plastic waste

Mulugu District Collector offers 1kg rice in exchange of 1 kg plastic waste

DIAL's Rs 1,310 crore commercial building project in Aerocity gets environmental clearance

DIAL's Rs 1,310 crore commercial building project in Aerocity gets environmental clearance

Vodafone Idea to increase tariffs from December 1

Vodafone Idea to increase tariffs from December 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV