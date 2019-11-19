Finance
State-run banks reported frauds of over Rs 95,700 crore in April-September
Updated : November 19, 2019 11:27 PM IST
The minister further said that comprehensive measures have been taken to curb the incidence of frauds in banks, including freezing bank accounts of 3.38 lakh inoperative companies.
As on September 23, 2019 (date of imposition of RBI directions), total depositors of PMC Bank were 9,15,775.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more