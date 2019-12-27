State-owned LIC pays Rs 2,611 crore dividend to government for 2018-19

State-owned LIC on Friday paid a dividend of Rs 2,610.74 crore to the government for the financial year 2018-19.

"During the financial year 2018-2019, LIC generated a valuation surplus of Rs 53,214.41 crore, registering a growth of 9.9 percent over the previous year. It has a market share of 76.28 percent in the number of policies and 71 percent in the first-year premium as on 30.11.2019," the finance ministry said in a tweet.