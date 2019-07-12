Finance
State Bank of India waives off charges on IMPS, RTGS and NEFT transactions
Updated : July 12, 2019 03:41 PM IST
The SBI will waive off the IMPS charges for fund transfer up to Rs 1,000, as well as reduce NEFT and RTGS charges by 20 percent, through branch banking.
The waiving off of transaction charges for online transfers is an attempt to encourage digital payments.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more