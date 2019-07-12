State Bank of India waives off charges on IMPS, RTGS and NEFT transactions

India's largest lender the State Bank of India (SBI) has waived off the charges levied on Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) System, and Real Time Gross Settlement System (RTGS), effective August 1, 2019.

The bank waived off IMPS charges for YONO, an integrated digital banking platform offered by the SBI, internet and mobile banking customers, with effect from August 1.

The bank will waive off the IMPS charges for fund transfer up to Rs 1,000, as well as reduce NEFT and RTGS charges by 20 percent, through branch banking, it said.

RTGS is meant for large-value instantaneous fund transfers while NEFT is used for fund transfers of up to Rs 2 lakh. The SBI charges between Re 1 and Rs 5 for transactions through NEFT and between Rs 5 and Rs 50 for the RTGS transactions.

Earlier, the public sector lender waived off charges for RTGS and NEFT for YONO, internet and mobile banking customers from July 1.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), after the June monetary policy meeting said, it will waive all charges on fund transfer through popular RTGS and NEFT systems from July 1 and asked banks to pass on the benefits to customers from the same day.

Following up on the announcement, the RBI said it has reviewed the various charges levied by it on the member banks for transactions processed in the RTGS and NEFT systems.