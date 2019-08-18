State Bank of India hopes credit growth of 12-14% this fiscal
Updated : August 18, 2019 07:10 PM IST
The bank's credit growth was 14 percent in the last fiscal, he said. "Given the size of the bank's balance sheet, a growth between 12 percent to 14 percent is satisfying," Rajnish Kumar said.
The bank's retail credit of total advances is 57 percent while the corporate lending accounts for the rest, he said adding the ratio is "not going to change in a significant way".
Expressing concern of NPAs arising out of the agriculture credit, Kumar said, "There is a need to tackle farm credit. High NPAs in agriculture is an issue, though it is not by intent but by capability."
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more