Finance
State Bank of India cuts MCLR rates by 15 bps after RBI MPC rate cut
Updated : August 07, 2019 02:28 PM IST
The rate cut will make home loans cheaper by 35 basis points.
In its August monetary policy committee on Wednesday the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut the repo rate by 35 bps to 5.40 percent while retaining its stance at 'accommodative'.
