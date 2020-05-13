  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

Startups look to register as MSMEs to avail relief measures

Updated : May 13, 2020 08:51 PM IST

The government on Wednesday announced several measures for MSMEs, including Rs 3 lakh crores of collateral free loans , Rs 20,000 crore of subordinate debt for stressed MSMES and moreover, a fund of funds for MSMEs with a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore.
The change in the definition of MSMES announced on Wednesday could also help many startups become eligible to register as MSMEs.
The government has revised the definition of MSMES to include both manufacturing and service companies with turnover of up to Rs 100 crore and investment in machinery or equipment of up to Rs 20 crore..
Startups look to register as MSMEs to avail relief measures

You May Also Like

Know Your Debt Fund: Should retail investors even bother about AT-1 bonds?

Know Your Debt Fund: Should retail investors even bother about AT-1 bonds?

1,162 new COVID-19 cases takes tally to 17,822 in Bangladesh

1,162 new COVID-19 cases takes tally to 17,822 in Bangladesh

Indospace Core raises Rs 1,000 cr from HSBC to finance existing projects

Indospace Core raises Rs 1,000 cr from HSBC to finance existing projects

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement