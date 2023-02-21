Starting today, travellers from G20 countries can avail UPI facility at 3 airports

The facility will be made available from today (February 21) for all in-bound travellers arriving at Bengaluru, Mumbai, and New Delhi airports, RBI said in a press release.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said all travelers from G-20 countries visiting India can make local payments using Unified Payments Interface (UPI), over five crore merchant outlets across India.

Eligible travellers would be issued Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI) wallets linked to UPI for making payments at merchant outlets and delegates from G20 countries can also avail of this facility at various meeting venues, RBI said.

The apex bank said ICICI Bank and IDFC First Bank and two non-bank PPI issuers, Pine Labs Private Ltd and Transcorp International Ltd will issue UPI-linked wallets.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU).

Payment transactions through UPI rose 1.3 percent on-month to a high of nearly Rs 13 lakh crore in January.