Investment firm Standard Life will sell 4 crore shares in HDFC Life as it looks to offload about 2 percent of its stake in the insurance provider.

The shares will be sold at a price band of Rs Rs 490 - Rs 501.35 apiece to HDFC Life. The offer size will be worth Rs 1,960 crore.

The expected trading date is June 4 and settlement is expected to be completed by June 8.

BofA Securities is the sole bookrunner for the stake sale.