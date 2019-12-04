#GDP#Zee#Maharashtra
Standard Life to sell 2.23% stake in HDFC AMC via offer for sale

Updated : December 04, 2019 07:55 AM IST

The promoter has set the floor price for the sale at Rs 3,170 per equity share, aiming proceeds worth about Rs 1,505.75 crore.
On Tuesday, HDFC AMC shares settled 1.34 percent up at Rs 3,441.45 per share on the BSE, while on the NSE, the stock prices rose 1.13 percent to Rs 3,441 per share.
