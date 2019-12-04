Standard Life to sell 2.23% stake in HDFC AMC via offer for sale

Standard Life Investments, one of the promoters of HDFC Asset Management Co, will sell up to 4,750,000 equity shares, representing a 2.23 percent stake in HDFC AMC on December 4-5 via an offer for sale route. There will be an option to additionally sell up to 38.5 lakh equity shares, or about a 1 .81 percent stake of the fund house, HDFC AMC said in a regulatory filing.

The shares will be sold at a price of Rs 3,170 per equity share, aiming for proceeds worth about Rs 1,505.75 crore.

The stake sale will be conducted on the BSE and NSE on December 4 for institutional investors and December 5 for retail investors.

On Tuesday, HDFC AMC shares settled 1.34 percent up at Rs 3,441.45 per share on the BSE, while on the NSE, the stock prices rose 1.13 percent to Rs 3,441 per share.

Promoter Standard Life is selling the stake to achieve the minimum public shareholding in the company as prescribed under Sebi's norm.

HDFC AMC is a joint venture between Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and Standard Life Investments. As of September 2019, Standard Life owned 29.94 percent in the mutual fund house, while HDFC held 52.76 percent.

DSP Merrill Lynch is the broker for Standard Life.