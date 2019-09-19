Square Yards raises Rs 142 crore equity capital from a clutch of investors

Property brokerage firm Square Yards, which is backed by Anil Ambani led-Reliance Group, said it has raised $20 million (around Rs 142.49 crore) through preferential issue of equity shares to investors a clutch of equity investors.

Square Yards said it has raised equity capital from Genkai Capital, Founders of PropertyGuru -- Steve Melhuish and Jani Rautiainen; Koh Boon Hwee ex-Chairman Singtel, DBS and Times Group.

Some of the existing investors also participated in this round, Square Yards said in a statement.

The property brokerage firm will utilise the amount to strengthen its technology infrastructure, build a consumer brand, as well as expand to newer geographies in emerging countries.

Square Yards has so far raised $50 million in equity and over $25 million in debt financing since inception in 2014.

Anil Ambani-led Reliance group's private equity arm had invested $12 million in Square Yards in November 2016.

The Gurugram-based company had clocked revenue of Rs 220 crore in the 2018-19 financial year.

In the first quarter of this fiscal year, it has posted a revenue of nearly Rs 60 crore.

Indian real estate operations contributed 64 percent to the overall revenue while 25 percent came from international business and rest 11 percent from the mortgage business, the company said.

Masatoshi Matsuo of Genkai Capital said, "future of residential brokerage business will be 'Data' based rather than 'Relationship' based where we feel a little worried about transparency and fairness. Square Yards is at the forefront of this tectonic shift and is creating a great system for this innovation to happen."