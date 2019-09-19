Finance
Square Yards raises Rs 142 crore equity capital from a clutch of investors
Updated : September 19, 2019 02:47 PM IST
Square Yards said it has raised equity capital from a clutch of investors including Times Group, Genkai Capital, Founders of PropertyGuru -- Steve Melhuish and Jani Rautiainen; Koh Boon Hwee ex-Chairman Singtel and DBS.
Some of the existing investors also participated in this round.
The property brokerage firm will utilise the amount to strengthen its technology infrastructure, build a consumer brand, as well as expand to newer geographies in emerging countries.
