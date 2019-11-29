SPGP Holdings, backed by Canada-based Erwin Braich, the only large investor for Yes Bank
Updated : November 29, 2019 08:17 PM IST
Private equity firms like Advent, TPG Capital and Carlyle had spent a lot of time discussing investment opportunity in Yes Bank but none of them fructified.
Yes Bank needs to shore up its tier 1 capital to provide enough cushion for its requirement to provide for several stressed assets in the corporate lending book.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more