SPGP Holdings backed by Canada-based Erwin Braich offers $1.2 billion to YES Bank

Updated : November 30, 2019 12:00 AM IST

YES Bank’s board will reconvene on December 10 to finalise the recapitalisation plan and hold an extraordinary general meeting for shareholders’ approval.
Citax Group has offered $500 million and others like GMR Group, Rekha Jhunjhunwala and Aditya Birla Family Office have shown interest in making smaller investments.
YES Bank needs to shore up its tier 1 capital to provide enough cushion for its requirement to provide for several stressed assets in the corporate lending book.
