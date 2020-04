S&P Global Ratings has revised the rating outlooks on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank to Negative from Stable due to heightened economic risks facing India's banking system that may affect the creditworthiness of these banks.

“In our base case, other private-sector peers such as HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank have stronger asset quality and would be able to withstand the weakness in operating conditions,” S&P Global said.

The rating agency has affirmed the ratings on all other Indian banks and their outstanding issuances. At the same time, the agency has revised downward its assessment of the stand-alone credit SACP of Indian Bank by one notch to 'bb+'.

S&P Global believes that Indian banks face increasing risks stemming from challenging operating conditions following the COVID-19 pandemic. “We expect a flattish U-shape economic recovery. Risks remain on the downside and could lead to few banks being downgraded,” it added.

The agency expects Indian banks' asset quality to deteriorate, credit costs to rise, and profitability to decline. It has revised the economic risk trend for the banking system to Negative from Stable. Other banking industry scores remain unaffected.