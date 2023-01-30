English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homefinance News

Sound tax collections cushion govt for budget 2023 expenditure

finance | Jan 30, 2023 11:41 PM IST

Sound tax collections cushion govt for budget 2023 expenditure

Profile image
By Timsy Jaipuria   Jan 30, 2023 11:50 PM IST (Updated)
Mini

On the direct tax side first, collections from personal income tax was estimated at Rs 7 lakh crore and as per the official data till November 2022, the collections are at Rs 4.38 lakh crore, almost 63 percent achieved.

As all eyes and ears are fixed on February 1, eagerly awaiting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to lay down in front of the Parliament House, the Union Budget for 2023, the silver lining giving government the much-desired cushion to deal with expenditures will be the buoyant tax revenue.

Recommended Articles

View All
This Microsoft project is enabling the digital presence of low-resource languages

This Microsoft project is enabling the digital presence of low-resource languages

Jan 30, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

CEOs, CXOs may see 9.1% salary hike, focus on performance-linked pay: Survey

CEOs, CXOs may see 9.1% salary hike, focus on performance-linked pay: Survey

Jan 30, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Wizards of the Street | Cash is a depreciating asset and an opportunity, says Vijay Kedia

Wizards of the Street | Cash is a depreciating asset and an opportunity, says Vijay Kedia

Jan 30, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Prakash Javadekar — Challenging task in hand as Kerala in-charge of BJP

Prakash Javadekar — Challenging task in hand as Kerala in-charge of BJP

Jan 30, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read


To begin with, direct taxes have shown the best growth despite criticism that the budget target last year was too modest or below expectations.
The government had pegged the direct tax collections for the current fiscal at a low of Rs 14.2 lakh crore due to global uncertainties.
Also Read: Budget 2023 Expectations: The change in narrative for PSU banks
Here is a look at how the government has performed so far.

Personal Income Tax

Budget EstimatesAchieved So Far
Rs 7 lakh croreRs 4.38 lakh crore
#As of November 2022. Source: Indiabudget & CGA
On the direct tax, collections from personal income tax was targeted at Rs 7 lakh crore and as per the official data, till November 2022, the collections were at Rs 4.38 lakh crore, almost 63 percent achieved.

Corporate Tax

Budget EstimatesAchieved So Far
Rs 7.2 lakh croreRs 4.28 lakh crore
#As of November 2022. Source: Indiabudget & CGA
The corporate tax collections too has done well. As against a target of Rs 7.2 lakh crore, the government till November has collected 61 percent of the target, which is around Rs 4.28 lakh crore.

CGST

Budget EstimatesAchieved So Far
Rs 6.60 lakh croreRs 4.71 lakh crore
#As of November 2022. Source: Indiabudget & CGA

On the indirect tax front, with regard to central GST collections, government had set an estimate of Rs 6.60 lakh crore, and out of this, 71 percent has already come into the government coffers by November.

Compensation Cess

Budget EstimatesAchieved So Far
Rs 1.20 lakh croreRs 82,497 crore
#As of November 2022. Source: Indiabudget & CGA
Same is the story with compensation cess, where 69 percent of the estimated Rs 1,20,000 crore has already been credited to the government account in the first 8 months of the fiscal.
Also Read: FY24 Budget could expand by 10% to 12%, fiscal consolidation likely to be a challenge

Service Tax

Budget EstimatesAchieved So Far
Rs 2,000 croreRs 408 crore
#As of November 2022. Source: Indiabudget & CGA
But the service tax has been a serious flop, as only 20 percent of the estimated Rs 2,000 crore has been achieved till November.

Union Excise Duty

Budget EstimatesAchieved So Far
Rs 3.35 lakh croreRs 1.91 lakh crore
#As of November 2022. Source: Indiabudget & CGA
On the Union excise front, the collections stood at about 51 percent of the estimated Rs 3.35 lakh crore.

Customs Duty

Budget EstimatesAchieved So Far
Rs 2.13 lakh croreRs 1.41 lakh crore
#As of November 2022. Source: Indiabudget & CGA
And on the customs tax, of the Rs 2.13 lakh crore planned, government has minted a good 66.5 percent of the target at about Rs 1.41 lakh crore.
With such being the tax mop up, it is estimated that the revised estimates to be presented on coming Thursday are likely to be satisfactory but also healthy and could be much beyond the estimates. Let’s see what Finance Minister has to finally present.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
First Published: Jan 30, 2023 11:41 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X