Sound tax collections cushion govt for budget 2023 expenditure

As all eyes and ears are fixed on February 1, eagerly awaiting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to lay down in front of the Parliament House, the Union Budget for 2023, the silver lining giving government the much-desired cushion to deal with expenditures will be the buoyant tax revenue.
Recommended ArticlesView All
This Microsoft project is enabling the digital presence of low-resource languages
Jan 30, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
CEOs, CXOs may see 9.1% salary hike, focus on performance-linked pay: Survey
Jan 30, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Wizards of the Street | Cash is a depreciating asset and an opportunity, says Vijay Kedia
Jan 30, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Prakash Javadekar — Challenging task in hand as Kerala in-charge of BJP
Jan 30, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read
To begin with, direct taxes have shown the best growth despite criticism that the budget target last year was too modest or below expectations.
The government had pegged the direct tax collections for the current fiscal at a low of Rs 14.2 lakh crore due to global uncertainties.
Here is a look at how the government has performed so far.
Personal Income Tax
|Budget Estimates
|Achieved So Far
|Rs 7 lakh crore
|Rs 4.38 lakh crore
#As of November 2022. Source: Indiabudget & CGA
On the direct tax, collections from personal income tax was targeted at Rs 7 lakh crore and as per the official data, till November 2022, the collections were at Rs 4.38 lakh crore, almost 63 percent achieved.
Corporate Tax
|Budget Estimates
|Achieved So Far
|Rs 7.2 lakh crore
|Rs 4.28 lakh crore
#As of November 2022. Source: Indiabudget & CGA
The corporate tax collections too has done well. As against a target of Rs 7.2 lakh crore, the government till November has collected 61 percent of the target, which is around Rs 4.28 lakh crore.
CGST
|Budget Estimates
|Achieved So Far
|Rs 6.60 lakh crore
|Rs 4.71 lakh crore
#As of November 2022. Source: Indiabudget & CGA
On the indirect tax front, with regard to central GST collections, government had set an estimate of Rs 6.60 lakh crore, and out of this, 71 percent has already come into the government coffers by November.
Compensation Cess
|Budget Estimates
|Achieved So Far
|Rs 1.20 lakh crore
|Rs 82,497 crore
#As of November 2022. Source: Indiabudget & CGA
Same is the story with compensation cess, where 69 percent of the estimated Rs 1,20,000 crore has already been credited to the government account in the first 8 months of the fiscal.
Service Tax
|Budget Estimates
|Achieved So Far
|Rs 2,000 crore
|Rs 408 crore
#As of November 2022. Source: Indiabudget & CGA
But the service tax has been a serious flop, as only 20 percent of the estimated Rs 2,000 crore has been achieved till November.
Union Excise Duty
|Budget Estimates
|Achieved So Far
|Rs 3.35 lakh crore
|Rs 1.91 lakh crore
#As of November 2022. Source: Indiabudget & CGA
On the Union excise front, the collections stood at about 51 percent of the estimated Rs 3.35 lakh crore.
Customs Duty
|Budget Estimates
|Achieved So Far
|Rs 2.13 lakh crore
|Rs 1.41 lakh crore
#As of November 2022. Source: Indiabudget & CGA
And on the customs tax, of the Rs 2.13 lakh crore planned, government has minted a good 66.5 percent of the target at about Rs 1.41 lakh crore.
With such being the tax mop up, it is estimated that the revised estimates to be presented on coming Thursday are likely to be satisfactory but also healthy and could be much beyond the estimates. Let’s see what Finance Minister has to finally present.