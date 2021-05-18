Small NBFCs write to RBI for liquidity support; say loan recast without liability support may aggravate problem Updated : May 18, 2021 16:21:43 IST "We urge the RBI to increase the overall support outlay to AIFIs from Rs 50,000 crore to at least Rs 75,000 crore," FIDC requested RBI in its letter. It also requested the benefit of priority sector lending classification for on-lending by banks to NBFCs to be regularised as part of overall PSL policy. Published : May 18, 2021 04:21 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply