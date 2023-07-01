Monthly GST collection remaining over 1.6 lakh crore is a new normal, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

According to the data by the ministry of finance, India's gross goods and services tax (GST) revenue collected reached Rs 1,61,497 crore in June, 12 percent year-on-year increase.

Monthly GST collection remaining over 1.6 lakh crore is a new normal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday. She said in an address on the occasion of six years of GST.

This is the fourth time since inception that gross GST collection crossed Rs 1.6 lakh crore mark.

In her address, Sitharaman asserted that the introduction of GST has brought down taxes on good and encouraged better movement of goods across the country. "Tax on tax coming down and reduction in the taxation has benefited common people," she said.