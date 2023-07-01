CNBC TV18
Monthly GST collection remaining over 1.6 lakh crore is a new normal, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 1, 2023 6:00:41 PM IST (Published)

According to the data by the ministry of finance, India's gross goods and services tax (GST) revenue collected reached Rs 1,61,497 crore in June, 12 percent year-on-year increase.

Monthly GST collection remaining over 1.6 lakh crore is a new normal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday. She said in an address on the occasion of six years of GST.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Finance released the GST numbers for the month of June. The gross goods and services tax (GST) revenue collected in June reached Rs 1,61,497 crore, an increase of 12 percent year-on-year. This is the fourth time since inception that gross GST collection crossed Rs 1.6 lakh crore mark.
In her address, Sitharaman asserted that the introduction of GST has brought down taxes on good and encouraged better movement of goods across the country. "Tax on tax coming down and reduction in the taxation has benefited common people," she said.
