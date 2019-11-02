#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

Singapore-based DBS Bank may acquire 51% stake in Yes Bank

Updated : November 02, 2019 06:23 PM IST

According to reports, the government of Singapore is negotiating with PMO and RBI for DBS to acquire 51 percent stake in Yes Bank.
Earlier, the bank in an exchange filing said that the bank had received strong interest from multiple foreign as well as domestic private equity and strategic investors.
Singapore-based DBS Bank may acquire 51% stake in Yes Bank
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

UPI transactions surpass 1 billion landmark in October

UPI transactions surpass 1 billion landmark in October

Google to buy Fitbit in $2.1-billion deal

Google to buy Fitbit in $2.1-billion deal

Yes Bank posts Rs 600.1 crore net loss in September quarter

Yes Bank posts Rs 600.1 crore net loss in September quarter

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV