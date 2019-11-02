Singapore-based DBS Bank may acquire 51% stake in Yes Bank

Yes Bank may witness a sharp uptick in its share price at the exchanges on Monday amid reports that Singapore-based DBS Bank may acquire 51 percent stake in Yes Bank.

As per current rules banks (including foreign banks having branch presence in India) can acquire up to 10 percent stake (share) in other banks. However, in case of exceptional circumstances, such as weak banks, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may permit them a higher level of shareholding.

However, IANS query to Yes Bank regarding the DBS acquiring controlling stake did not receive a response at the time of filing this story.

According to reports, the government of Singapore is negotiating with PMO and RBI for DBS to acquire 51 percent stake in Yes Bank.

Earlier, the bank in an exchange filing said that the bank had received strong interest from multiple foreign as well as domestic private equity and strategic investors.