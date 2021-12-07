Signs of private capex visible as demand returns post COVID 2.0: Axis Bank CEO

Amitabh Chaudhry, the MD and CEO of Axis Bank believes that there are signs of private capex visible now, which shows the economy is on the right track.

Axis Bank is looking at growth acceleration as COVID-19 numbers continue to dip in the country. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Amitabh Chaudhry, the MD and CEO of Axis Bank said that there are signs of private capex visible now, which shows the economy is on the right track.

"Signs of private capex are visible, especially right now in refineries, renewable energy, data storage, warehousing, logistics and commodities," he said.

The mid-corporate, SME and retail growth has been strong and in line with expectations according to Chaudhry. He expects real capital expenditure to resume in the next 9-12 months.

"We expect the real capital expenditure to resume in the next 9 to 12 months," he said.

The Axis Bank MD and CEO said that they were confident of pushing for growth in their credit card segment.

"On the on the credit card side, we're seeing good acquisition momentum. Our growth in spends has been pretty solid and we continue to sign up new alliances and that should also ultimately reflect in our growth going forward on the credit card side," he mentioned.

